SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois senators heard from some of the top experts on energy grid reliability Thursday morning. The subject matter hearing was topical as many downstate lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are voicing concerns about potential brownouts.
The transition to renewable energy is happening quickly. However, leaders from the Reliability First Corporation said the rapidly changing resource mix and extreme weather impacts are causing new issues for reliability.
"In some cases, generational retirements are outpacing new installations," said Diane Holder, Reliability First's Vice President of Entity Engagement and Corporate Services. "And this is resulting in reduced reserve margins."
Holder said there might not be enough energy supply to get power up quickly if there are unexpected outages. She stressed that there could be more blackouts without adequate resources. With more coal and gas plants closing under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, downstate lawmakers from the Senate and House are worried Illinois won't have enough energy to meet demand.
"We need to spend a little bit more time listening to the grid reliability issues that could be involved before we start talking about what we are going to take offline," said Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro).
Bryant said she thinks Illinois is playing catch up instead of being proactive to address the reliability issues. Industry leaders noted that lawmakers need to understand the difference between capacity and energy availability.
"Wind or solar has a 15% capacity factor, so that on average it can provide its megawatts 15% of the time," said Brian Thiry, external affairs director for Reliability First. "However, that doesn't mean it's always at 15%. Sometimes you get get 100%. Sometimes you get 0%."
Thiry said variability of wind and solar could drastically change long-term energy storage needed to meet demand. Senate Deputy Republican Leader Sue Rezin (R-Morris) said it's difficult to make policy changes right now because lawmakers need to ensure power is still there for constituents.
"I know we have threats of rolling brownouts in MISO every summer," Rezin said. "And now with the PJM report, they are raising the red flag about reliability issues within PJM because of premature plants going offline."
Reliability First staff suggested that Illinois lawmakers should continue talking with objective experts in the industry and work to better understand what is technologically possible for energy storage and transmission.
Still, some senators are concerned that Illinois is facing this problem even though there are plenty of renewable energy projects waiting in the interconnection queues.
"Indiana or Texas, they're much faster at this. We are in Illinois," said Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Western Springs). "It seems to be really slow. So, I'm just concerned about our ability to transition quickly."
The Reliability First experts explained some renewable projects could be held up due to financial problems or supply chain issues. Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee Chair Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said this is an exciting time in energy transition, but he admitted there are plenty of unanswered questions.
Stadelman plans to hold another hearing to discuss energy reliability in the future.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.