SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Karley Willett moved to Florida with her husband in 2021.
They have a 1-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. Willett is pregnant and due in the Spring.
The family lived on Pine Island, which is just west of Cape Coral. Their home was completely destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
"There is only one road on and off the island and that was completely destroyed, and the road to our house was completely destroyed," said Willett.
The family evacuated to Eastern Florida when officials released an evacuation order. However they were planning on returning to their home after the weather died down.
"We only packed for three days because we didn't really know if it was going to be bad or not," said Willett. "We were looking at the forecast and it was supposed to go around us."
Willett said the sudden move has been difficult for every member of the family, but has especially impacted her four-year-old daughter who has autism. She doesn't understand why they moved and is concerned about her possessions, which were lost in the storm.
"She kind of looked at me and she's like, 'but I don't want to leave my toys behind,'" said Willett. "I said we will take a few toys with us and now ever since you know, all this happened, she's just concerned about our toys."
Willett said the family headed to a relative's home outside of Springfield before they knew their house had been destroyed. When the community found out that the family was left with nothing, they gathered to provide clothes and furniture for the Willetts.
"It's just crazy to see how quick they came together," said Willett. "I was literally here, no more than a day in my mom's whole garage was just filled with stuff. It was insane. We barely had room to walk and it was inspiring to see."
Willett said a family friend offered them a home with a reduced rate on rent and her husband was able to find a job locally. Of the many gifts her family has received, Willett specifically pointed out a donation by the owner of D'Arcy's Pint in Springfield.
"The waitress told me the owner was paying for our meal," said Willett. "Then the owner came up behind me and she handed me this envelope and it was just a donation that we couldn't even imagine. It helped a lot and it was really nice that they did that. "
