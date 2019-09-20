DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Internationally recognized artist Ron English is bringing his Pop-Up Designer Toy Shop gallery to Decatur.
The event runs for one night only, Friday, Sept. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. His Decatur Popmart will be set up in the lobby of the Theatre 7 building, 131 N Water St., next to the Arts Council.
People will get the chance to meet English and even purchase one of his toys and his latest book, "Original Grin."
English's toys are works of art and coveted by collectors around the world.
For more information about the event, click HERE.
English is also known as the "Godfather of Street Art."
When English came to Decatur two years ago, he completed a mural of his original character 'Elefanka' at 730 E Cerro Gordo St.