DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fathers and father figures are being encouraged to show up for Decatur Public Schools Millions Fathers March.
Fathers, grandfathers, foster fathers, stepfathers, uncles, cousins, big brothers, male caregivers and mentors are all invited to come out on Friday, September 15 and take children to school.
The event is meant to be an act of solidarity and support for students.
