FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Ford County has implemented 2-1-1.
2-1-1 is a fast, free, and confidential service line provided by United Way.
The Ford County Public Health Department partnered with Providing Access to Help (PATH) for the 2-1-1 service.
2-1-1 call specialists are available 24/7 to help locate health and human services in the area.
These services include shelter, food, physical and mental health resources, employment supports, support for the elderly and persons with disabilities, and support for children, youth, and families.
