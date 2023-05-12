SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Department's Station 10 had some special visitors on Thursday.
Members of CTK Daisy Girl Scout Troop 6200 got to tour the station, sit in the fire truck, spray water, and learn about fire safety.
Read more about their visit in the post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 below.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.