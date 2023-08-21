(WAND) — WAND is partnering with American Red Cross in the Sickle Cell blood drive at the American Red Cross Center in Decatur on Tuesday, September 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Donors closer to Springfield can attend the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Blood Drive on Tuesday, September 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
All presenting donors receive a water bottle and a t-shirt while supplies last.
The American Red Cross recommends eating a healthy meal and drinking an extra 16oz. of fluids before the donation.
All donors receive a free health screening before donating.
