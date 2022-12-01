DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The historic Governor Oglesby Mansion will be hosting Christmas tea on Sunday, December 4 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The mansion will have full holiday decoration along with afternoon tea, cookies, and punch.
In addition, there will be two Open Houses for visitors to see the mansion on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. The events are free to the public and no registration is necessary.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
