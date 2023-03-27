CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Park District has announced that 6-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Amy Grant will perform in concert at the Virginia Theatre in October.
The concert will be Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are $64.00 to $74.00 plus an additional per-ticket processing fee of $6.00 to $7.00 and will go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at the Virginia Theatre box office, online at thevirginia.org, or charge by phone at 217-356-9063.
Amy Grant is credited as being the first Contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the pop charts, and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards.
She has sold more than 30 million albums, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold records. She has had six No. 1 hits, 10 "Top 40" Pop singles, 17 “Top 40” Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers.
Grant has received six Grammy Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.
She was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.
