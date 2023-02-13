(WAND) — The Sangamon County Historical Society is taking applications for funding special projects that preserve and promote the history of Sangamon County.
Previous grant recipients include: Friends of the Original Leland Farm House, Inc. to restore the summer kitchen which was moved from its original site to Washington Park; Illinois State Museum to restore Vachel Lindsay’s Lincoln Top Hat; Oak Ridge Cemetery to create a brochure and map that will identify and celebrate distinguished individuals of color buried at the cemetery; and Preservation Inc. for supplies and labor costs associated with drywalling the damaged ceiling and walls in practice rooms around the stage of the 1908 music conservatory on the former Ursuline Academy campus.
Applications can be found here. The deadline is April 20, 2023. Award winners will be announced this summer. For more information, contact the Sangamon County Historical Society at 217-525-1961.
