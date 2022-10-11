SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Heartland Continuum of Care started working on their housing plan in 2019.
Their goal is to reach functional zero homelessness in Sangamon County by 2028. This means that any homelessness in the community would be temporary.
"This plan is really geared to do in five years time, is to create enough supportive housing opportunities to reach what we call functional zero," said Josh Sabo, the Coordinator of the Heartland Continuum of Care. "It means if a person experiences homelessness in our community, we want to connect them with the housing opportunity within 30 days."
Right now, it takes those experiencing homelessness more than 90 days to find permanent shelter. This is due partially to the fact that there is not enough affordable housing in Springfield and surrounding areas.
"Right now, our community has 230 housing opportunities for people who are experiencing homelessness," said Sabo. "Over the next five years, we need to increase that by 765, in order to really make sure that we have the adequate resources to end homelessness."
The plan is called Heartland Housed. It creates a system that helps homeless individuals connect with resources across the community.
Heartland Continuum of Care consists of community leaders, non-profits, and government officials working towards the goal of ending homelessness.
There were several formerly homeless individuals involved in creating the plan. Part of Heartland Housed includes a Lived Experience Advisory Board, so those with experience being homeless can offer opinions on the plan.
"I came from being homeless for five years and now its been two years since they placed me in my home," said Ricky Reese, a formerly homeless individual who is a Board Member with Heartland Continuum of Care. "I know what it takes to come out of it because it's a process and I've been working with some amazing individuals to get this plan up and going."
One of the goals of the group is to provide one-on-one support those who are recently housed to ensure they know what it takes to stay in their home.
"We have to have a robust system of case managers, housing programs, all across the town," said Nick Dodson, a Housing Navigator with Heartland Continuum of Care. "We have to really lean into walking alongside individuals that we support, we can't just, you know, throw somebody into a location and say good luck."
