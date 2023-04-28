CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign Park District received a significant donation this week from Barham Benefit Group to bring music education to Martens Center, a new community center in north Champaign.
The donation from Barham Benefit Group funded a large amount of music gear from headphones, stands, and cables, to new guitars (acoustic and electric), bass, microphones, and amplifiers with recording software.
The project was in partnership with Ryan Groff, of Perennial Sound Studio, who advised on and facilitated the purchase of the equipment.
"We are extremely excited and appreciative of the support from James Barham of Barham Benefit Group (former Champaign Park District Commissioner) for the equipment to continue our efforts to provide music appreciation and media classes at the District’s Martens Center," said Jameel Jones, Director of Recreation. "We also want to recognize Ryan Groff (local artist) of Perennial Sound Studio for his equipment advice and connections to assist us in outfitting this space!"
The equipment will continue to build on the innovative programming already taking place at Martens Center. A partnership with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's Campus-Community Compact has brought STEAM-focused programming like 3D printing, Science Club, Intro to Engineering, and more.
