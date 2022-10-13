MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Fair Board is hosting a new annual event to raise money for the county fair.
The Harvest Festival will be held this weekend at the Macon County Fairgrounds at 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. in Decatur.
Events will include haunted hayrides through the barns at the fairgrounds, a corn maze, fall food, and shopping vendors.
Halloween movies will be shown in the grandstand, and there will be carnival rides.
The event is family friendly.
It will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Sponsors include:
Mike Hall Auction Co.
Jason White with Brinkoetter Realtors
Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
Akorn Pharmaceuticals
WellNow Urgent Care
Hickory Point Bank
