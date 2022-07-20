DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With the first day of school in just a few weeks, parents are looking for ways to save.
School supplies are the latest thing to be hit by inflation. For parents with more than one kid, the cost of materials is even higher.
The state of Illinois is lowering tax rates on things like school supplies and clothing. From August 5th-14th, the tax rate will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%.
"I’m not shopping for another school supply until the first couple weeks of August," said Alisa Taylor, mother of four school-aged kids. "It’s not going to be much of a difference, but it will be a difference.”
Many local non-profits host school supply drives to help families ease the burden of buying school supplies.
The owner of Aligned Serenity is hosting a school supply drives specifically for teachers. This is to help educators who have to buy student's supplies with their own money.
"The list that gets sent out for kids, not all parents are going to be able to fulfill every item on that list and usually the items will come from the teachers if the students cant bring them in," said Landriah, the owner of Aligned Serenity. "We just want to give the teachers so much support so that when the kids don’t have those items that they will still be provided to them even if times are hard or they can’t fulfill those lists."
The supplies she collects will be distributed to teachers at schools in Urbana and Decatur.
