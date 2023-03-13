NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) — Will Ferrell isn't the only celebrity who's made a recent stop in Central Illinois.
Henry Winkler, best known as the Fonz in "Happy Days", stopped by the Coffeehouse in Uptown after a speaking engagement.
According to Uptown Normal, he also visited the Children's Discovery Museum to do some shopping in their gift shop.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.