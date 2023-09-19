DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - “History Comes Alive” and an Open House will be held at the Governor Oglesby Mansion in Decatur on Sunday, September 24.
The program will begin at 2 p.m. at the Mansion at 421 West William.
The Mansion will close at 4 p.m. A $2 per person donation is requested.
Associate Professor of History at Eastern Illinois University Dr. Alonzo Ward will speak on the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the Constitution (often called the reconstruction Amendments) and their effect on African American migration to Illinois and Industrialization of the Illinois economy.
Dr. Ward teaches classes on African American labor History and Illinois History. He earned his PhD from the University of Illinois.
