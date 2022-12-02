(WAND) — Holiday activities will be happening across central Illinois this weekend. WAND News has compiled just a few events.
Friday:
WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County.
Donations can be dropped off on Friday the 2nd at WAND from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. or at the drop-off bin located at the Forsyth Wal-Mart from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Governor Oglesby Mansion is hosting an Open House to see the historic mansion on Friday December 2, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Allerton Park and Retreat Center
Allerton's Holiday Showcase will be from 5 to 9 p.m. The GLOW Lighting Show begins on Friday and runs most evenings from 5 to 9 p.m through the end of December and the first two weekends in January.
The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company has utilized 24 of their windows to create one of the world's tallest advent calendars. The windows on the 1913 building will reveal one Christmas icon each day until December 25.
Saturday:
The Governor Oglesby Mansion is hosting an Open House to see the historic mansion on Saturday December 3, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Start your holiday season with the 2022 Decatur Christmas Parade on December 3rd. The parade will start at 4:30 pm in downtown Decatur.
Warrensburg will light their first community Christmas Tree and the community is invited to place one or two ornaments that signifies their families. The Tree lighting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company has utilized 24 of their windows to create one of the world's tallest advent calendars. The windows on the 1913 building will reveal one Christmas icon each day until December 25.
Downtown Effingham is hosting many different events on December 3. The activities will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. For more info and the line-up check Experience Downtown Effingham Facebook page.
Jesse White's Last Appearance
Secretary of State Jesse White is having his Thank You Celebration on December 3 from 11am to 2pm. The event will take place at the Jesse White Community Center.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority's 27th Annual Pre-Kwanzaa Expo
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting their 27th Annual Pre-Kwanzaa Expo. The event will take place at the Ball Charter School in Springfield From 10 am to 4 p.m.
The Mistletoe Market in Urbana is an annual holiday tradition that will take place on December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Square Mall.
Sunday
The Governor Oglesby Mansion is hosting an Open House to see the historic mansion on Friday December 2, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company has utilized 24 of their windows to create one of the world's tallest advent calendars. The windows on the 1913 building will reveal one Christmas icon each day until December 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.