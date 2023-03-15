SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois officials inspect group homes for adults with developmental disabilities once every three years. However, a bill that passed out of the House Wednesday could make the investigations more frequent.
House Deputy Majority Leader Mary Flowers (D-Chicago) said this change is critical after reports of horrific abuse and neglect found inside several Illinois group homes, also known as Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILAs), over the past few years.
House Republicans also introduced a plan earlier this spring to make the site inspections unannounced. Rep. Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) stressed that he would like the inspections to be done every year.
"There is much going on in our CILAs and our most vulnerable are getting abused, are being raped, and taken advantage of," Meier said. "So, thank you for getting this bill this far."
Flowers promised to work with Meier to include those amendments before the end of session in May.
House Bill 1032 passed unanimously out of the House. The proposal now heads over to the Senate for further consideration.
