SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The City of Springfield’s Office of Planning & Economic Development will host three community sessions focused on how to apply for the business assistance grant made possible from a portion of the local cannabis sales tax.
Grant application will be open in May and funding will be available for new and existing qualified businesses.
According to the City the goal of this program is to promote business retention and expansion of businesses that either reside or will relocate to the area bounded by Carpenter Street on the north, Ash Street on the south, Dirksen Parkway on the east, and 10th Street rail corridor on the west.
Individuals are encouraged to attend one of the following sessions to learn more about the application process, documents that will be required, and is an opportunity to ask questions.
For more information about these sessions, call the City’s Office of Planning & Economic Development at 217-789-2377.
The dates for the three sessions are listed below:
Friday, April 14
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
CAP 1908
1100 South Grand Avenue
Wednesday, April 19
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
One In A Million
700 S. Livingston
Wednesday, April 26
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
NAACP
800 S. 11th Street
