SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John’s Hospital is offering free annual mammogram as a part of its Mammogram Mondays program in October.
“Mammography screening is the best test we have to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat,” said Jennifer Danes, BSN, RN, oncology nurse navigator. “All women 40 years of age or older should be screened for breast cancer once a year. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, and a mammogram can help detect the early signs of breast cancer before it can be felt.”
The remaining free mammography screening dates are Oct. 17, 24 and 31, 2022, but free screenings can also be scheduled beyond the month of October. To schedule call (217) 993-0480.
