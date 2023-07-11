DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Commerce Commission is providing Ameren Illinois electric customers the chance to weigh in on the company's proposed multi-year rate plan at a public hearing.
The hearing will be held July 19 at 6 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center.
An ICC Administrative Law Judge who is presiding over the cases in consolidated Docket Nos. 22-0487 and 23-0082, as well as ICC Staff, will be at the meeting to hear the public comments.
Representatives from Ameren Illinois will also be present.
The public can submit verbal or written comments to the ALJ at the hearing.
Verbal comments will be limited to three minutes per person.
Ameren said public comments may not be used to resolve disputed issues of fact in the formal proceeding.
For those unable to attend the hearing, public comments may also be left with the ICC through its website in Docket Nos. 22-0487/23-0082.
Comments may also be left with an ICC Consumer Services Division Counselor by calling toll-free 1-800-524-0795 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ameren Illinois filed the petition for approval of a multi-year rate plan with the Commission in January 2023.
A Proposed Order summarizing the case and making recommendations is expected to be filed by the ALJs in the fall.
A Final Order ruling by the Commissioners must be issued before the end of the year.
Changes to state law under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act gave the state’s largest investor-owned public utilities the option to file multi-year rate plans.
The Commission operates under the direction of state law and statute.
If you are interested in reviewing Ameren Illinois’ petitions, you can do so by visiting the ICC’s e-docket site at Documents for 22-0487 (illinois.gov) or Documents for 23-0082 (illinois.gov).
