(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is announcing late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022.

Hunting licenses can be purchased through IDNR’s online license portal by clicking HERE or in person at a participating vendor. To search for a list of participating vendors, click HERE

Species

Dates

Location

Daily Limit

Possession Limit

Squirrel

Aug. 1, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023*

Statewide

5

10

Dove

(mourning and white-winged)

Sep 1-Nov. 14, 2022, and

Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 9, 2023

Statewide

15

45

Teal

Sep. 10-Sep. 25, 2022

Statewide

(all zones**)

6

18

Rail

(Sora and Virginia only)

Sep. 10-Nov. 18, 2022

Statewide

(all zones)

25

75

Snipe

Sep. 10-Dec. 25, 2022

Statewide

(all zones)

8

24

 Canada Geese

(early season)

Sep. 1-Sep. 15, 2022

North and Central Zones

5

15

South Central and South Zones

2

6

* Squirrel season is closed Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer hunting.

