(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is announcing late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022.
Hunting licenses can be purchased through IDNR’s online license portal by clicking HERE or in person at a participating vendor. To search for a list of participating vendors, click HERE.
Species
Dates
Location
Daily Limit
Possession Limit
Squirrel
Aug. 1, 2022-Feb. 15, 2023*
Statewide
5
10
Dove
(mourning and white-winged)
Sep 1-Nov. 14, 2022, and
Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 9, 2023
Statewide
15
45
Teal
Sep. 10-Sep. 25, 2022
Statewide
(all zones**)
6
18
Rail
(Sora and Virginia only)
Sep. 10-Nov. 18, 2022
Statewide
(all zones)
25
75
Snipe
Sep. 10-Dec. 25, 2022
Statewide
(all zones)
8
24
Canada Geese
(early season)
Sep. 1-Sep. 15, 2022
North and Central Zones
5
15
South Central and South Zones
2
6
* Squirrel season is closed Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer hunting.
