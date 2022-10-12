LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Corrections announced the opening of five Freedom Libraries at Logan Correctional Center on Wednesday morning.
IDOC partnered with the national nonprofit Freedom Reads to open the libraries. Made with wood and curved to provide a contrast to the right angles found in prisons, the Freedom Libraries have been filled with a curated selection of books. The selections are intended to provide new avenues of thought to the individuals in custody.
“With the opening of these Freedom Libraries in Logan Correctional Center, we hope to remind of a key principle of this life: To read is to remember a little bit more of who we are,” said Reginald Dwayne Betts, Founder and Executive Director of Freedom Reads. “We are grateful that the Illinois Department of Corrections shares our goal of creating opportunities for daily engagement with literature inside their facilities and a space in prison for books, inquiry, imagination, and community.”
The opening of these libraries marks the first opening of a Freedom Library in a women’s correctional facility.
“IDOC is excited to welcome Reginald Dwayne Betts and Freedom Reads for a performance at Logan Correctional Facility as we announce the opening of its five Freedom Libraries,” said Director Rob Jeffreys, Illinois Department of Corrections. “Research is clear – expanding library and information opportunities for individuals in custody correlates to more successful community reentry. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Freedom Reads to provide even more literature access to individuals in our facilities across Illinois.”
Providing reading materials to prisoners is not a new concept in Illinois. UC Books to Prisoners has been operating in Urbana since 2004.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
