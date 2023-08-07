SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Labor, its Division of Occupational Safety and Health and the On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program (On-Site) are joining federal OSHA and businesses across the state to recognize Safe + Sound Week.
Safe + Sound Week is August 7-13.
The nationwide event takes place each year in August to recognize workplace safety and health programs.
Safe + Sound is a year-round campaign to make sure workers everywhere return home safe every day.
“Every workplace needs a thorough safety plan that ensures the health of all workers,” said IL OSHA Division Chief Erik Kambarian. “The program should include management, worker input, as well as accepted industry standards to identify and fix hazards.”
On-Site provides free and confidential safety and health advice to small and medium-sized businesses that are committed to improving workplace safety and health.
If you have questions about the On-Site consultation program, you can call 800-972-4216, send an email to dol.consultation@illinois.gov or click here.
