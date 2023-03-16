DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting people to attend an open house meeting regarding the proposed road improvements along Main and Water Streets (Business Route 51) from Eldorado St. to Pershing Rd.
The meeting will be Thursday, March 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza in Decatur.
IDOT and the City of Decatur is studying roadway improvements along the routes and beautification of the surrounding area.
The public is invited to attend the open forum meeting. There will be no formal presentation, but people can look at exhibits, give input, and speak with IDOT representatives.
