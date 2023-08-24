SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is monitoring a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases with fall right around the corner.
IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra told WAND News that it is common to see respiratory viruses surge during this time of year. However, Dr. Vohra said Illinois has not seen a concerning spike in COVID-19 cases yet.
Vohra expects to see a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the next few weeks. The health policy expert and pediatrician said he is optimistic that the CDC has found 98% of Americans are either vaccinated or had COVID-19 at least once.
"Although that might not mean that you're never going to get COVID-19 again, what it does mean is that there's really, for most healthy people, a limited chance for you to have really severe disease," Vohra said Thursday. "I think that's the way that we need to starting thinking about and talking about COVID now."
Vohra said immunocompromised people, Illinoisans with chronic health conditions, and people over 65 are still the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Although, there is still concern for people who have struggled with Long COVID or post-COVID conditions.
"Contact and have those conversations with your local primary care provider," Vohra explained. "Get an understanding so that we can really understand what those challenges are and provide the symptomatic relief to make people feel better as soon as possible and then fully recover from Long COVID or even your short spurt of the regular COVID disease that most of us have gotten."
Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax are expected to have new vaccines available soon. Vohra said the FDA and CDC should approve new COVID-19 booster shots by the middle of next month. The latest boosters will target the FBB 1.5 strain that descended from the Omicron variant.
However, Vohra said people should also expect to see another "tripledemic" this fall. He suggested people should wash their hands frequently, have good air circulation indoors, and wear masks whenever in large crowds.
"Everybody needs to understand that these are tools that are available," Vohra stressed. "We know that each of us are going to use different tools based on our circumstances, but all of those tools can be used to keep you as safe and healthy as possible."
IDPH also noted that people should get their annual flu shot and anyone over 60 can get an RSV vaccine. The FDA approved the RSV vaccine for pregnant people this week to ensure babies don't get the virus.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.