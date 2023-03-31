SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Senate debated a plan Friday that could update state law for insurance coverage of medication for abortion, gender-affirming health care, and HIV prevention.
Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law in January to require abortifacients, gender-affirming medication, and PEP or PrEP to be covered by insurers at no cost to patients. However, Senate Democrats said they needed to make some technical changes to help state agencies implement the law.
Senate Bill 1344 also would also exempt reports from the Abortion Care Clinical Training program from the Freedom of Information Act. Sen. Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago) said this is a critical change as reproductive health care providers are under attack.
"When we strive to clarify laws in the state of Illinois in order to make sure that people are not put under duress in a situation, or harassed, or abused, or potentially murdered, that's what we're trying to do," Villanueva stressed. "We're trying to protect people, which is the original intent of the original bill that we passed last year."
The original legislation, House Bill 4664, became a reproductive rights and gender affirming health care omnibus plan to protect health care providers and their patients from attacks by law enforcement and politicians in neighboring states.
Still, Senate Republicans noted that Pritzker already has the authority to create administrative rules to exempt any information from FOIA that could pose a threat to people.
"The governor for three months has not acted on this point. There has been no rule put in place," said Senate Republican Leader John Curran (R-Downers Grove). "Maybe you're getting impatient with that. But the reality is our process worked and the statute was passed. At this point it should be moving through the administrative process. The governor and the department should get off their hands and start doing their job on this one."
Senate Bill 1344 passed out of the Senate on a partisan 36-19 vote. The proposal now moves to the House for further consideration after the two-week spring break.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.