DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — VA Illiana kicked off its 125th anniversary celebration with a resource fair and cupcakes for veterans and staff members.
The resource fair provided information on Whole Health and spiritual care initiatives from the VA.
“At VA we pride ourselves on treating the whole Veteran, this means we offer much more than services that address physical needs,” said Jon Beidelschies, VA Illiana Acting Executive Director. “The additional focus on whole health and spiritual care make VA’s approach to care exceptional and helps Veterans get back to the activities that matter to them so they can live plentiful lives.”
In addition to serving veterans, these initiatives are available to staff as well.
“When staff feels supported -whether emotionally, mentally, or spiritually, we ensure levels of burnout remain low and staff is better able to serve our nation’s heroes,” said Dr. Yoom Hang Kim, VA Whole Health Clinical Director. “Supporting staff in every way possible, is part our mission to promote healthy workspaces and become the employer of choice in the communities we serve.”
