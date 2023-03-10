OREANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is requiring the Village of Oreana to conduct a survey of its water customers.
If you are a customer of the Oreana Water Department, click HERE to complete a survey about your home's plumbing.
Anyone with questions can call the village office at (217) 468-2476.
