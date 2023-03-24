SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois is now one step closer to banning electronic cigarettes inside public places.
State leaders celebrated the 15-year anniversary of the historic Smoke Free Illinois law last month. The Illinois House voted Friday to add e-cigs to the list of tobacco products banned indoors.
House Bill 1540 would exempt tobacco stores that sell e-cigs and vaping equipment.
"We know that thousands of Illinois residents support prohibiting e-cigarettes in indoor places since nearly 30 municipalities have already added them to their clean indoor ordinance," said Rep. Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park).
Illinois could be the 17th state to join Washington D.C. to add e-cigarettes to a smoke-free law.
The legislation passed out of the House on a 84-22 vote. House Bill 1540 now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Senators approved an identical bill on Thursday. Lead sponsor Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) said the surge of e-cigarettes has threatened the state's progress and lured more people toward a deadly addiction.
"We applaud Senator Morrison for her leadership in strengthening our state's smoke-free law by passing Senate Bill 1561 to protect people from harmful secondhand exposure to e-cigarettes in virtually all indoor public places," said Kristina Hamilton, the Illinois advocacy director for the American Lung Association.
Senate Bill 1561 passed out of the chamber on a 48-5 vote. The proposal arrived in the House on Thursday night.
