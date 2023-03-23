SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois House passed a plan Thursday to ensure utility companies can't shut off your power on the hottest days of the year.
Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado (D-Chicago) said Thursday that her bill could protect the state's most vulnerable residents from losing their gas or electric if they can't pay their bills.
The legislation would only apply when the temperature is 90 degrees or hotter and situations where the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat watch, advisory, or warning.
However, some Republicans argued that this plan would push the costs of power onto other customers.
"These determinations just push some of the costs on to the rest of your constituents, the rest of the consumers," said Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville).
Delgado stressed that she just wants to protect people who can't afford to pay to stay cool.
"In particularly, as temperatures keep rising, particularly in the summer, we want to be thoughtful about that," Delgado added.
The proposal passed out of the House on a 75-33 vote. House Bill 1541 now heads to the Senate for further consideration.
The legislation is an initiative of the Illinois Attorney General's office.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.