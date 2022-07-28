VERMILION COUNTY, (WAND) - Attorneys and Judges from Vermilion County are participating in a statewide initiative to help local schools, students and community organizations prepare for success in the 2022-23 school year by collecting school supplies and monetary donations.
The initiative is sponsored by the Illinois Conference of Chief Judges and the Illinois Judges Association and will run through September 1, 2022.
“The Illinois Judges Association and the Conference of Chief Judges are proud of the active judges in this state and their commitment to their communities,” said IJA President Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke. “We see firsthand what happens with students who are not supported in their schools. The approximately 1250 active and retired members of the Illinois Judges Association already provide many in-schools programs from reading to students through civics education. It was a logical extension to join with the Chief Judges for the entire state to help provide needed supplies for the school year.”
“The Conference of Chief Judges meets regularly to discuss policies and needs for the entire state,” said Chief Judge and Chair of the Conference of Chief Judges David Vancil. “This collaboration with the Illinois Judges Association allowed our circuits to coordinate help many were already providing and to help the public know their local judges are truly here to help.”
To schedule additional in-schools projects or judicial speakers in your community, contact the Illinois Judges Association at info@ija.org
The Vermilion County Bar Association has placed a donation bin on the 2nd Floor, Administration Office, of the Vermilion County Courthouse.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.