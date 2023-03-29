SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Hundreds of FFA and 4-H members were in Springfield Wednesday for the annual Illinois Legislative Agriculture Day. This was the first in-person Ag Day event in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said the administration is dedicated to building a bright future for agriculture in the state.
Pritzker told students, advocates, and lawmakers that he is glad to see thousands of young people participating in FFA for the first time thanks to a state law covering membership dues for every student in agriculture classes.
"We're bringing up great new generations of agricultural leaders," Pritzker said. "And frankly, we are going to succeed because of all of your hard work."
FFA membership has grown from 23,000 to nearly 40,000 members in one year. The Illinois Department of Agriculture thanked Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) and young advocates for making that possible. Turner said lawmakers will continue to work in a bipartisan manner to provide solutions to benefit agriculture across the state.
"We have to prioritize and continue supporting the needs of our farmers here in Illinois," Turner said. "I've spent my life here in Central Illinois where corn and soybean fields fill our land. It's what makes a champion in the agriculture industry."
Turner and other lawmakers also recognized agriculture as the state's greatest economic engine. FFA and 4-H members were able to connect with students from across the state before they went to the capitol complex to deliver special baskets to lawmakers.
FFA State President Rachel Wood thanked state leaders and advocates who have helped support young people so they can continue learning about the industry.
"You understand that agriculture is comprised of many people. It's farmers in the field and it's people working for us in Springfield," Wood said. "We believe in the future of agriculture and we believe in the thousands and millions of people that are along the agriculture industry with us."
Stratton noted that Illinois continues to have some of the richest and most vital soil in the country. She celebrated the fact that agriculture continues to thrive in Illinois each year.
"I am proud of the work that we're doing to invest in our young people and the innovative ag education and workforce development that will help them reach their potential," Stratton said. "We recognize that the next generation and their families need access to healthy nutrient-dense food so they can thrive and pursue their dreams."
Stratton leads the Ag Connects Us All initiative for the Pritzker administration. She said the Legislative Ag Day is an important opportunity for farmers, providers, lawmakers and students to come together as a team to tap into ideas to help the industry reach even greater heights.
"If we all invest in building relationships, we all contribute to making agriculture work in Illinois," said Sen. Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills). "Politics can be divisive in other areas, but we all come together around the importance of agriculture here in Illinois."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
