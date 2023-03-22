SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is looking to remove barriers that prevent students from learning about jobs in the industry. IMA leaders said Wednesday that this could be a great solution to address the worker shortage across the state.
Liability concerns currently prevent many eager students from having hands-on job training on manufacturing floors. Rep. Travis Weaver (R-Pekin) has filed a bill to create a new bipartisan advisory group to recommend the most effective ways to remove legal barriers so students can have the best experience.
"What a better reminder of how much fun learning can be than to have some of these kinds of hands-on opportunities," Weaver said. "So, as we empower kids to do things like co-ops and apprenticeship programs and all these things done through manufacturers, I just think it's really important that we have to address this."
A separate proposal championed by IMA leaders would allow high school students to take two years of career training courses instead of two years of a foreign language. Sponsors said students should have the choice to explore their interests to give them better opportunities for future careers.
Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) noted that students have a limited amount of time in each school day. She argued that the state shouldn't take away opportunities to spend those hours doing meaningful hands-on courses.
"We have districts across the state that have been trying to regrow a lot of their career technical programs because we lost a lot of those in prior years with the focus on funneling everybody towards a four-year pathway," Stuart said. "So, I think it's important to recognize that there are wonderful careers down all of these pathways and we want to give students the opportunity to explore these while they're young."
Another bill could create a pilot program to allow 10 of the state's manufacturers to open on-site childcare centers at no cost to employees. Those businesses would be required to follow all staffing, medication, background check, and liability insurance requirements like any other childcare center. Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton) said this legislation can help remove barriers for many young parents trying to enter the industry.
"As employers are looking for creative ways to attract new employees in a difficult labor market, this proposal is a win-win for both employers and their employees," Elik said.
The Manufacturers' Association would also like to see lawmakers help strengthen the relationship between schools and employers through two pieces of legislation. Sen. Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles) and Rep. Suzanne Ness (D-Crystal Lake) are working on plans to create stipends for manufacturing employees who also serve as teachers and funding for teachers who participate in externships with manufacturing companies.
"We cannot underestimate how important it is to foster relationships between manufacturing companies and education institutions to ensure our students learn the skills necessary for a successful career in the industry," DeWitte said. "As the industry continues to evolve, so must our education standards."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
