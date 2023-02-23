SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The organization representing all 1,295 local governments across Illinois wants state lawmakers to help them provide critical resources and restore revenue.
The Illinois Municipal League is asking the General Assembly to fully restore the Local Government Distributive Fund to allocate 10% of the state's income tax revenues. Illinois leaders lowered the LGDF to 6% of income tax collections in 2011.
State lawmakers helped raise the fund to 6.16% during Fiscal Year 2023. However, local officials said Thursday that their communities need more state funding or they'll have to raise property taxes and other fees.
"Of course, any increase is good," said IML President Catherine Adduci. "But in order to properly support municipalities, a larger increase and a path back to 10% is needed."
The payment schedule for public safety pensions is also a top priority for the municipal league. State law requires local governments to contribute 90% of the total actuarial liabilities by 2040. Although, IML members believe lawmakers should either decrease the ratio to 90% or extend the schedule to Fiscal Year 2050.
"I liken this to refinancing your house," said IML Executive Director Brad Cole. "When you're sitting at the dinner table and you say, 'We just refinanced our house, we're able to stay in it and we can make the payments,' nobody says you're kicking the can down the road."
Municipal leaders would also like to see lawmakers pass a plan giving them the ability to hold remote meetings without a disaster declaration from the governor or Illinois Department of Public Health.
"All residents and other interested observers, regardless of whether they are physically located, may observe and participate in meetings of the public body," said IML Vice President Mark Kupsky.
The organization said lawmakers should also help create a statewide digital platform for police to collect, store, and retrieve body camera footage. Under the SAFE-T Act, law enforcement are required to have officer-worn body cameras no later than Jan. 1, 2025. Cole stressed that police departments in small communities will struggle to pay for body camera data storage costs.
"Allow local governments, whether that's county sheriffs or municipal police departments, to be able to opt in voluntarily to a data storage contract to be able to create an economy of scale that is going to save money for the local taxpayer," Cole said.
The municipal league is also calling for lawmakers to pass a plan to give local governments the option to post public notices on a website instead of paying to have notices printed in newspapers or mail them to residents.
"Municipal governments have expanded their digital footprints to offer information to their residents as quickly as possible and conveniently as possible," Kupsky said. "But, the law has not kept pace."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.