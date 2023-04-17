SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois Senate Republicans say businesses continue to face unfair tax increases. The caucus argued Monday that lawmakers should pass a package of bills creating tax credits to help retain and attract businesses and investments.
As the 2023 tax season comes to an end, the Senate GOP are trying to renew conversations about tax cuts for their allies in the business community.
Senate Republican Leader John Curran (R-Downers Grove) said Illinois should remove the temporary cap on net operating loss deductions. Illinois businesses with losses greater than $100,000 can no longer claim that deduction. Curran said there is no reason to keep the cap in place while the state has record revenue. His plan would remove the deductions cap on Dec. 31, 2023.
"Businesses in general have good years and bad years. It can take years for a new business to turn a profit or for an entire industry to come out of a slump," Curran said. "Net operating loss deductions allow those profits and losses to offset each other without financial loss to the state."
Curran noted that he has talked with Gov. JB Pritzker about reinstated the Blue Collar Jobs Act, a historic law to invest in more construction jobs and data centers. The Pritzker administration froze funding for the program in 2021, as the governor said Illinois could not afford to give more tax breaks to the industries already receiving relief during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans also told reporters they believe Illinois should eliminate the franchise tax to remove a barrier for businesses large and small.
"The franchise tax in Illinois is one money used to build a business, not its revenue, not its profit, not even the business' net worth," said Sen. Win Stoller (R-Peoria).
A separate plan could lower the LLC filing fee for private businesses by 50%. Sen. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) said the filing fee is currently $75, and reducing the tax shouldn't have any impact on the state's General Fund. Chesney is also pushing for a bill filed by Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) eliminating the state's estate tax for people dying on or after the effective date. The same change would apply to family or colleagues making transfers on or after the effective date.
"Illinois can and must do more to let businesses know that we value them and appreciate their decisions to locate and operate in the state of Illinois," Chesney said. "If there is an appetite, it's a very small one. I don't see that there is a robust interest to lower taxes for working families and small businesses throughout the state of Illinois."
Although, Chesney admitted that the Senate appears to be more deliberate about working on tax credits and other relief for business owners.
GOP members are also advocating for a legacy tax credit to thank businesses headquartered in Illinois. Sen. Seth Lewis (R-Bartlett) said businesses would get a $100 tax credit for each year they stay in the state with an opportunity for employee tax credits.
"These businesses would earn a tax credit equal to $100 for each employee who lives in the state of Illinois and has been on the payroll for six months," Lewis explained.
The caucus also hopes to see movement for their plans to support job creators of the future. Sen. Don DeWitte (R-St. Charles) filed a bill in January to create tax credits for corporate manufacturers focused on research and development. He also said there should be strong bipartisan support for an Illinois innovation tax credit.
"Let's release these bills for full committee hearings and allow them to be heard and voted on by the entire Senate," DeWitte said.
All of the plans are locked in the Senate Assignments Committee. However, Curran said Pritzker and Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) seem receptive to the ideas.
"It is past time that we support businesses," Curran stressed. "And coming out of this pandemic, we are in a budgetary position to do that. We need to do that."
Curran told reporters that the Republicans hope to discuss their bill language in budget negotiations before the spring session is set to adjourn May 19.
Meanwhile, Harmon told WAND News Monday afternoon that he wanted to compliment Curran on the amicable nature of the ongoing discussions.
"We've had encouraging talks with our Republicans colleagues on how to work together toward shared goals that further the state's economic success and stability," Harmon stated. "I look forward to reviewing their proposals and seeing where we can find common ground."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.