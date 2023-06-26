Illinois State alum, Jane Lynch, stars in new Illinois tourism campaign

(WAND) — A new tourism campaign starring Illinois native and Illinois State University alum, Jane Lynch, has launched this summer.
The "Middle of Everything" features a song performed by Lynch that promotes the diverse attractions, natural wonders, and outdoor experiences that can only be found in Illinois.
“Our ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign has been a resounding success—bringing in millions of visitors and generating $1 billion in revenue,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With Illinois native Jane Lynch as our shining star and spokesperson, I have no doubt that we will have a record-breaking year for our tourism industry. Jane, thank you for your partnership as we show the world all that the Land of Lincoln has to offer.”
Locations featured in the new summer spots span from Chicago to Southern Illinois and bring to life unique destinations along the Great River Road including Galena, Moline, Savanna and Nebo. The ads highlight one-of-a-kind lodging like Rocky Comfort Cabins in Makanda and Harpole’s Heartland Lodge in Nebo, as well as thrilling outdoor activities like hiking through Mississippi Palisades State Park in Savanna and the Shawnee National Forest. They also showcase authentic visitor experiences at small businesses that are part of the state’s Illinois Made program, including: Virtue Restaurant in Chicago, Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda and 17th Street BBQ in Murphysboro.
“The ‘Middle of Everything’ is a first-of-its-kind campaign that shows international, domestic, and local visitors why Illinois is truly at the center of it all,” said Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards. “By showcasing exciting outdoor adventures, vibrant cities, charming small towns and experiences across the state, we are not only attracting visitors but also driving economic growth and supporting jobs in the tourism and hospitality sectors.”
