SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — 20.5% of Gov. JB Pritzker's proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024 could go to Pre-K-12 education. The Illinois State Board of Education told the Senate Appropriations - Education Committee Wednesday that they hope to receive $10.3 billion. That would be a $517 million increase compared to the current budget.
ISBE's FY24 budget plan includes a $75 million increase for the Early Childhood Block Grant to open 5,000 new spots for children starting Pre-K. The budget proposal includes a full $350 million investment for the Evidence Based Funding Model.
ISBE leaders also explained their budget focuses on investments to ensure students make significant academic gains, equip schools to have safe an inviting learning environments, and support educators.
While lawmakers support this plan and significant funding focused on college pathways, Senate Republicans said many in-demand jobs with good benefits don't require college degrees.
"When you can make more money coming out of Mattoon's LIFT Center with a CISCO certificate than you can graduating from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree, we're kinda upside down here," said Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet).
ISBE leaders said the state has seen great gains with high school programs for college and career readiness. New State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders said Illinois schools will continue to encourage students to pursue some level of higher education.
However, several downstate senators are also concerned about a proposed decrease in funding for regular and vocational transportation for students.
"When we cut transportation in an area where it's 35 miles away from a grocery store, it doesn't show priorities when you're taking money away from transportation," stressed Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro).
Board officials explained that the governor's proposed budget would reduce funding for vocational transportation by $353 per student. Funding for special education buses would drop by roughly $16 per student.
"I think we have to realistically put together a budget that meets that need because we can't let transportation be an obstacle to a good education," said Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria).
Meanwhile, members on both sides of the aisle are glad to see the agency's proposed $70 million grant program to address the state's teacher shortage.
"There are a number of classrooms in my district that have not had a permanent teacher all year," said Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield). "They're operating on substitutes, which I think we all agree is not a good way to conduct business for a lot of different reasons."
170 school districts could receive teacher pipeline grants under this plan. The Pritzker administration chose specific school districts that account for 80% of the state's unfilled teaching positions.
Although, some senators are also concerned that the state hasn't addressed COVID-19 learning loss.
"They're behind on reading, math, social skills," said Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City). "What do we do? How do we tackle this thing?"
Dr. Sanders said Illinois invested in high-impact tutoring and it is available to all school districts across the state. He stressed that students enrolled in before and after-school tutoring have seen great success. Although, Sanders noted that every school administrator is also thinking about resources for social emotional learning as well.
"Compared to the states around us that didn't sit out the extra year, we are way behind," Rose said. "So, I want to put on the record and ask you to really put some minds around this. I know that there's people around the country studying this. But we've got to catch these kids up."
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
