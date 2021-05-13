SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- After a year of quiet at the state fairgrounds, this summer, the Illinois State Fair will welcome people back through the gates.
"Since the fair was canceled during the first week of June last year, we have been full steam ahead planning for this year's fair. We're in a very good place," State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon said.
The expectation is by the time of the State Fair in August, Illinois will be in Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan, which would loosen restrictions for outdoor gatherings. But those involved with the fair are calling on Illinoisans to do their part in making the 11-day event as safe as possible with COVID-19.
"It's extremely important to get vaccinated. That's what's going to make this event huge. We will continue to work very closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Sangamon County Department of Public Health. This will be a very, very safe place for our fairgoers," Gordon said.
There's no secret the Illinois State Fair is an economic boom every summer in the form of $80 million. The fair will try to match its record-setting revenue total from 2019's fair with new exhibits this summer.
"We're really putting the finishing touches (on) now. I've been doing this for 22 years and I always say if you don't have this planned out by May, you got a problem. So, I'm very comfortable with where we're at with the plan in process," Gordon said.
The state fair is scheduled for Aug. 12 through the 22nd.
