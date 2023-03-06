SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois State Museum is celebrating its Growing Up X exhibition with a Gen-X Prom on Friday, March 10 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the museum in Springfield.
Visit the museum after hours to see guests in their best '80s and '90s attire. The museum describes it as a "reinvented version of this high school rite of passage."
“Whether you were prom queen or spent prom night playing Dungeons and Dragons at home, whether you went to prom in 1966, 1986, or 2016, this event is for you!” said ISM Curator of History Erika Holst. “We hope you’ll buy tickets and join us for a truly rad night.”
Tickets are $40 for ISM members and $50 for non-members and include Gen X-inspired food, non-alcoholic drinks, and "sick tunes" spun by local DJs. Alcoholic-beverage packages and individual beverage tickets are available for pre-purchase online or at the door.
Gen-X Prom is an Illinois State Museum Society fundraiser. The Society, founded in 1952, is a non-profit that supports the Museum’s programs, exhibitions, and research projects.
For ticket information, click here.
