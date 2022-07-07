(WAND) - A St. Teresa student was awarded for his work in the classroom and on the football field Wednesday night.
Denim Cook was rewarded for his stellar work and attitude while at St. Teresa High School.
Cook has been looking to get a job this summer but has having trouble since he didn't have a vehicle.
Inc Spot CEO and Founder Cory Walker took it upon himself to help cook out with a new set of wheels.
Cook will be attending Truman State this fall where he will once again be a student athlete.
