MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A pair of Celtic-style bands will take the stage at Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello Friday, Aug. 12 during Irish Fest.
Decatur-based group, Broken Brogue will open the show at 6 p.m.
The name of the band, Broken Brogue, is a reference to guitarist Thomas Hagan, who was born in Ireland but has spent most of his life in the United States. While he has no Irish accent when he speaks, it creeps in some when he sings.
“My Irish accent is broken,” Hagan joked.
The four-piece group also features Neal Smith, Jeff Elvin, and Tara Ulis.
Then later in the evening, Ireland-based group Téada will kick off a statewide tour with a performance at Allerton.
Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or outdoor blankets, as this is an outdoor concert.
A donation of $5 per person, $10 per family is suggested.
Food will be available from Mama D’s Smokehouse and BBQ, Watson’s Food Truck and Jimmy John’s. Allerton’s Greenhouse Café will also be open until 6 p.m. for pre-concert food purchases. Concert goers can also bring their own food.
For more information on the bands, check out their websites:
