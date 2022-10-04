SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is asking members of the public to give their input on state funding for public education.
ISBE is accepting testimony in writing online.
After submitting a request online, individuals can attend one of three budget hearings during the month of October – the first of which started Tuesday at 4 p.m. The public’s input will inform the funding recommendation ISBE will provide to lawmakers for fiscal year 2024.
“We invite anyone with a stake in public education to participate in the state budgeting process,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “We want to hear from educators, parents, students, and community members about what investments would make the biggest difference in the lives of their students. This is an opportunity to make your voice heard.”
“The State Board seeks to align our budget recommendation to our Strategic Plan and goals – to provide each and every student in our state with safe and engaging schools, excellent teachers, and equitable learning opportunities,” said ISBE Finance and Audit Committee Chair Dr. Christine Benson. “The Board deeply considers the information provided to us through the budget engagement process. Your input will help us advocate for equitable funding for our future generation of leaders.”
The input ISBE receives will inform the agency's advocacy for funding for all students in FY 2024. ISBE will submit its recommendation for state education funding to Governor JB Pritzker and the General Assembly in January.
Ultimately, lawmakers will enact a budget for FY 2024 that balances the state’s spending priorities.
Individuals wishing to participate must submit their testimony in writing by completing the form at www.isbe.net/budget. After submitting testimony in writing, individuals are welcome also to speak at one of three budget hearings. ISBE will give equal consideration to all written and oral testimony.
ISBE will host hearings:
- 4-7 p.m. Oct. 6 – in-person at 100 N. First St., Springfield, IL 62777
- 4-7 p.m. Oct. 24 – virtual, for media to listen in, register here and select “listen only attendee”
