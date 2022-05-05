SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Juneteenth, Inc to host Springfield’s Juneteenth 4-Day Celebration from June 16th, 2022 to June 19th, 2022.
The 4-day celebration will include collaborations with Downtown Springfield Inc.'s Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series, Illinois State Museum's art exhibit NOIR: The Migration and multiple local museums displaying the Juneteenth: Freeish History Timeline.
The Juneteenth Celebration and all of it's festivities will be free to the public and will be in-person, with events held throughout the City of Springfield.
The celebration will begin on the Y-Block Thursday June, 16th with the Levitt AMP Concert Series presented in partnership with the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Springfield Inc.
Friday June 17, will feature an art exhibit centered on Juneteenth titled, “NOIR: The Migration” presented by Juneteenth, Inc and partnering with the IL State Museum (ISM). A private reception will be held, culminating with a public block party from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
ISM will also host special Juneteenth activities throughout the day on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including an afternoon lecture series presented by Center for Lincoln Studies-University of Illinois at Springfield (UIS) from 1 p.m. -2:30 p.m.
The Juneteenth Block Party will end at 8 p.m. in time for party goers to attend The One Drop Redemption Tour at Bank of Springfield Convention Center (Ticketed Event, see theboscenter.com)
Saturday, June 18th will be the annual Juneteenth Unity Parade, come rain or shine, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's School, proceeding north down MLK, Jr. Drive to Comer Cox Park.
Park festivities will include vendors, food trucks, a community resource and job area, with a pet adoption site, and giveaways.
This year's entertainment will include local talent spotlights, fitness in the park opportunities, a Gospel Explosion, and in-park Church Services held Sunday June 19th at 10 a.m.
The 4-day Juneteenth Celebration is supported by room blocks at the following hotels: Wyndham Springfield City Centre, Inn at 835 Boutique Hotel, Northfield Inn, Suites and Conference Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.