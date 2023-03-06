MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — Lake Land College hosted Academic Challenge regionals this past Friday.
Local schools came together to compete in biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics and physics.
According to Academic Challenge host, Eastern Illinois University, the competition is test-based with questions drawn from high school senior and college freshman curricula to present a bridge between secondary and higher education. Tests are written by teams of professional engineers and faculty members at colleges and universities all across the United States.
Over 40 community colleges and universities host Academic Challenge events throughout Illinois and Missouri.
St. Anthony, Sullivan, and Mattoon high schools won big at Lake Land. Each school won their respective divisions and took home regional championship titles.
Tuition waivers were awarded by the college to outstanding performers including Tobin Morrison, Colin Griguhn, August Siemer, Mason Tegler, Conner Yates, Paul Bates, Marshal Tipsword, Lincoln Wheeler, Sam Deters, Ryan Rich, Keenan Kersh and Sydni Waidelich.
Eastern Illinois University is set to host the sectional competition in March.
