MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College and Pilson's Auto Center in Mattoon are donating face shields to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
The donation will be made Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the ambulance bay.
The face shields were created through a collaboration between Lake Land College, Pilson's Auto Center, and Libman Company in Arcola.
