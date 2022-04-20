MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Lake Land College is celebrating Autism Awareness throughout the month of April.
Lake Land College shared information on its Inclusion and Diversity webpage about several people, including celebrities, with Autism.
Included in the list is Lake Land College student Darrius Frazier, who has also served as a member of the Autism Society's Council of Autistic Advisors since 2013. Frazier is now an Information Technology major at Lake Land, after having earned three baccalaureate degrees at Eastern Illinois University as well as having previously earned an associate of applied science degree and three certificates from Lake Land College.
“No two people with Autism are alike, meaning that like fingerprints Autism affects each individual differently,” Frazier said. “I prefer the term ‘person with Autism’ rather than ‘Autistic person,’ since the former puts the person as the main subject and the condition as secondary. Saying someone is Autistic may make it seem that the condition is the important thing about them, and obviously there is so much more than meets the eye.”
Frazier has been involved with the Broadcast Communications Club, the Information Technology Club, the Navigator newspaper, the National Society of Leadership Success as well as Phi Theta Kappa.
