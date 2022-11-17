MATTOON, Ill. — Lake Land College has signed 10 new apprenticeship agreements with local businesses in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week.
The community college will be partnering with Hydro-Gear in Sullivan, KC Summers Auto Group in Mattoon, North American Lighting in Paris, and Quad Graphics Marketing LLC in Effingham in addition to their existing partnerships.
“The apprenticeship program allows us to be proactive in designing a program with Lake Land that will fast track new technicians and give them the ability to hit the ground running and being productive right away in a very rewarding and well-paying career as an automotive technician with us,” KC Summers Auto Group Service Director Ed Roley said.
Representatives from each of the businesses were invited onstage to join their new apprentices in the signing of the agreements.
Lake Land College President Josh Bullock declared support for both current and new apprenticeship partners in a proclamation commemorating the 85th anniversary of the National Apprenticeship Act and the eighth anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week.
“At the core of apprenticeship is the idea that the transfer of knowledge from mentor to student can be life-changing for the individual, sustaining and successful for the industry, and altogether inspiring for the community,” Bullock said. “As we celebrate National Apprenticeship Week together today, it is clear that Lake Land College is staying true to its vision of engaging minds and changing lives through the power of learning.”
Lake Land College serves the second largest community college district in the state, with coverage across 15 counties.
