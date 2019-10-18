URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana released their fall leaf collection dates.
The city will have collection dates for the following three weeks:
- Week of November 4 - 8, 2019
- Week of November 18 - 22, 2019
- Week of December 2 - 6, 2019
Residents must put bagged leaves on the street curb or right-of-way before 6 a.m. on their U-cycle collection days.
According to the city's released - Residents must place leaves and non-woody plant material into 30-gallon paper lawn & garden bags sold at most home improvement retailers and grocery stores. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be collected.
Residents should set bags in a visible location and the bags must not be ripped or torn. Woody materials such as branches, tree limbs and brush are not accepted in the leaf collection program.
Branches and brush may be taken to the Landscape Recycling Center at 1210 E. University Ave., Urbana, for a fee during business hours. Questions may be directed to U-Cycle at 217- 384-2302.