SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Operation Rising Spirit 2022 was launched by the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs today.
The letter-writing campaign encourages service groups, schools, communities, and individuals to write letters of support and appreciation to veterans who live at the state veterans' homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy.
“Hundreds of letters were sent to veterans in our five residential homes last holiday season bringing so much joy to the homes,” said Director Terry Prince. “Operation Rising Spirit is a wonderful volunteer opportunity for organizations, schools, families and individuals to spread cheer to our veterans.”
To participate, letters can be sent directly to the IDVA which will disseminate them equally among the five residential homes.
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs
Central Office
833 South Spring Street
P.O. Box 19432
Springfield, IL 62794-9432
Notes may also be sent directly through the IDVA website.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.